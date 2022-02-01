DMScript (DMST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84,507.58

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. DMScript has a total market cap of $84,507.58 and $262.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.37 or 0.07153079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,574.14 or 0.99886783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053281 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.