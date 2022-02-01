DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11. DocGo has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCGO shares. started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

