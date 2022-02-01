Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $403.26 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.90 billion and $403.26 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.00296212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

