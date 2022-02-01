Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Down 3.5%

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86. 35,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,247,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth about $161,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth about $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

