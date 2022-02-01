Donut (DONUT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,890.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $396,826.51 and approximately $7,890.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.22 or 0.07170224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,804.89 or 0.99683866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

