Dotmoovs Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $232,730.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dotmoovs

Dotmoovs is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

