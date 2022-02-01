DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,717,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of DOYU stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 23,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after purchasing an additional 628,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in DouYu International by 846.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DouYu International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOYU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

