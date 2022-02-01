Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 5.2% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 8.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.05 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $222.69 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

