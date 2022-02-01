Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 2,677 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in MetLife by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

