Doximity (DOCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Doximity has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, analysts expect Doximity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Doximity stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

