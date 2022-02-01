Doximity (DOCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Doximity to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Doximity has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, analysts expect Doximity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,660,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Doximity by 12,238.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Doximity by 907.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

