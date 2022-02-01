DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Up 5.3%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) shares shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.08). 489,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the average session volume of 88,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($1.02).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.88) target price on shares of DP Eurasia in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

