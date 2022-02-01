Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRXGF. Credit Suisse Group cut Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.08) to GBX 925 ($12.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.00.

Drax Group stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

