Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Shares Up 3.1%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.42. 355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DREUF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

