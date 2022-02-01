DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.34

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 3488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.27.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,860,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

