Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,274 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $46,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

