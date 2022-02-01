Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

DUKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.71) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 40.70 ($0.55) on Tuesday. Duke Royalty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.86.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

