Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 32,491 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72.

Duolingo stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.69. 22,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,547. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.05 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

