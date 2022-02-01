Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 71,980 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

YOU stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,683. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.