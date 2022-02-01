Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: DUE) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €56.00 ($62.92) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

1/26/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/20/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

1/19/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.40 ($45.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/19/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/17/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/11/2022 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

12/7/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €39.00 ($43.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 117.28. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.06 ($34.90) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($49.53).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

