DXdao Price Reaches $464.63 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. DXdao has a total market cap of $22.92 million and approximately $204,080.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $464.63 or 0.01204988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00265013 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006907 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003614 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars.

