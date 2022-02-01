e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $90.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00296014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,299 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,111 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

