E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.11

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 30709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.92) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E.On Se will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

