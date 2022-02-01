Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eargo by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

EAR stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

