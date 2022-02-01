East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,026,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ESSC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. 14,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07. East Stone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.