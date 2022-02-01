EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EGP stock opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.96. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

