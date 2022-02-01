EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Head to Head Comparison

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. EastGroup Properties pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and AG Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EastGroup Properties and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 7 2 0 2.22 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus target price of $211.13, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $13.69, indicating a potential upside of 30.11%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 31.12% 9.13% 4.34% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 244.80% 17.80% 2.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EastGroup Properties and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $363.02 million 22.40 $108.36 million $3.08 64.91 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $74.53 million 2.24 -$420.92 million $8.78 1.20

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats EastGroup Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

