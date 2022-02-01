Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $21,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

EMN opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.27. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $97.81 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

