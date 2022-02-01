easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 815 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 815 ($10.96) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.48) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.76) price target on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.18) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.87).

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 19.20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 637.80 ($8.57). The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,040. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 570.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 678.62. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.01.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,932.20).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

