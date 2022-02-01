Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EOI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 134,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

