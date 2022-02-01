Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 97,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,605. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64,910 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.