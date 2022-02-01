Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 37.3% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE ETO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,107. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
