Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 37.3% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE ETO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,107. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 539.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.