eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,146 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of eBay worth $49,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 146,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

