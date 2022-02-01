Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $16.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,948,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,530,000 after purchasing an additional 490,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 74,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.