Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $62.86 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 4.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $62,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,571,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $338.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.26. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.