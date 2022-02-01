Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,169. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $164.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

