Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.1% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 791,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 452,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,753,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.