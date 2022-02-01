Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for about 2.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned about 0.09% of Exelon worth $42,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Exelon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,613. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

