Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of C traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.12. 449,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,111,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

