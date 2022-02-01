Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 3,730 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 51.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,432,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.73. 145,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

