Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 4,830 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.44. 27,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $79.28 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $96.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.