Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 775 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

