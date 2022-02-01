Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 281,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,494 shares of company stock valued at $91,757,751 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,822. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

