Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.30% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $45,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE:EPC opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

