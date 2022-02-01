Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.980-$3.260 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

