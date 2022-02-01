Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent Acquires 4,500 Shares

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,585 ($12,886.53).

LON EWI traded up GBX 4.27 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 231.77 ($3.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 209.50 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 425.12 ($5.72). The company has a market capitalization of £940.42 million and a PE ratio of 1.69.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.