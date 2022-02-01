Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Edison International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,471. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

