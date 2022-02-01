Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. Sells 1,482 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.80. 3,641,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.