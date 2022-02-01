Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. Sells 1,482 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.80. 3,641,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
