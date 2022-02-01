Einsteinium Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,842.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $18,842.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00295928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,314,450 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

