Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Trading Up 7.7%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.61. 10,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 292,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

ELMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

